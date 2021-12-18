National Lottery Results December 17, 2021: Winning Tickets Superior Draw 2708

The Superior Draw of the National Lottery 2708 offers this week a bag of 51,833,200 pesos in total. Know the results of the Superior Draw of this December 17, 2021.

What are the Superior Giveaway prizes?

60,000 numbers or tickets that are numbered from 00001 to 60000 participate in the Superior Draw. In this way, it is carried out in 2 Series and offers a total of 12,896 prizes and withdrawals. Also, this is done every Friday.

How many prizes does the Superior Giveaway offer?

The 12,896 Superior Giveaway prizes and refunds are divided as follows:

700 are direct prizes and will be visible in the list of prizes of the National Lottery

12,196 are withdrawals and are marked in the lower right

Here you can check the prize lists.

Now, the jackpot of this draw amounts to 17 million pesos in 2 Series.

How much is a ticket of the Superior Draw of the National Lottery worth?

A piece of the Superior Draw has a cost of 40 pesos

The price of a series, which consists of 20 pieces, is 800 pesos

The price of the two series is 40 pieces, it is 1,600 pesos

The winning number of the 17 million pesos is ticket number: 38421

Winners List of Superior Draw 2708

Click on this link to consult the list of winners of the Superior Draw 2708. In that site you will find all the winning numbers this December 17, 2021.

Follow Binary Herald on Google News, CLICK HERE.