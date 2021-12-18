NASA’s Perseverance rover makes “completely unexpected” discoveries on Mars

The findings have implications for understanding and accurately dating critical events in the history of Jezero crater, as well as the rest of the Red Planet, mission scientists stressed.

Researchers from NASA’s Perseverance mission on Mars have discovered that the bedrock over which their rover has been traveling since it landed on the planet last February was probably formed from red-hot magma.

The scientists revealed that they also concluded that the rocks in Jezero Crater have interacted with water multiple times over millions of years and that some contain organic molecules.

The findings have implications for understanding and accurately dating critical events the history of the crater, as well as the rest of the Red Planet, the research team detailed in a briefing during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU, for its acronym in English), held this Wednesday in Louisiana.

Olivine rich rock

Even before the rover landed on Mars, the mission’s science team had wondered about the origin of the rocks in the area. Specifically, they wondered if they were sedimentary (that is, a compressed accumulation of mineral particles that were possibly carried to the site by an ancient river system) or if, on the contrary, they were igneous, possibly born in lava flows that rose to the surface from an extinct Martian volcano.

“I was starting to despair that we would never find the answer“said Ken Farley, Professor of Geochemistry at the WM Keck Foundation and a scientist on the Perseverance project.” But then our PIXL instrument took a good look at a weathered stain on a rock from the area nicknamed ‘Southern South’, and it was all. clear: the crystals within the rock provided the conclusive evidence, “he added.

The drill at the end of Perseverance’s robotic arm can scrape, or grind, rock surfaces so that other instruments, such as the PIXL (Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry), can study them. This instrument uses X-ray fluorescence to map the elemental composition of rocks and, on November 12, analyzed a rock from South Séítah. The data showed that the rock, named ‘Brac’, is made up of an unusual abundance of large olivine crystals engulfed by pyroxene crystals.

“This was completely unexpected, and we’re struggling to understand what it means, “Farley said, quoted by CNN.” But I’m going to speculate that it’s probably not the original crater floor. Because of the diameter of this crater, we expect the original crater floor to be significantly deeper than where we are now, “he added.

It remains to be determined whether the olivine-rich rock formed in a thick lava lake that cooled on the surface or in an underground chamber that was later exposed by erosion.

Organic molecules

Another great finding is the discovery of organic compounds by the SHERLOC instrument (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics & Chemicals). The carbon-containing molecules are not only inside the weathered rocks that SHERLOC analyzed, but also in the dust of non-eroded rocks.

However, confirming the presence of organic substances does not mean that life existed in Jezero crater and left telltale signs, the scientists stated, explaining that there are biological and non-biological mechanisms that create organics.

Luther Beegle, SHERLOC principal investigator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said that while another space agency rover, Curiosity, previously discovered organic matter in Gale Crater, what Perseverance adds is “its ability to map the spatial distribution of organics within rocks and relate those organics with the minerals found there“.

The preservation of organic matter inside ancient rocks – regardless of their origin – in both Gale and Jezero craters means that possible biosignals (signs of life, past or present) could also be conserved. “This is an issue that may not be resolved until the samples return to Earth, but the conservation of organic elements is very exciting. When these samples return to Earth, will be a source of scientific research and discovery for many years“he added.

