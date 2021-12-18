Mystery solved! Keanu Reeves tells what is the origin of “Sad Keanu”

U.S. – Keanu reeves reveals the true story behind the famous meme of the actor sitting in a park. Known as “Sad keanu”, The image has traveled the internet for years and people really wanted to know what happened to the protagonist of “Matrix”. The long-awaited question was answered on the show Stephen Colbert.

The real story really is less interesting than people have been led to believe over the years. The truth is that Reeves was just eating a sandwich in a park without thinking too much, that’s why he is seen looking at the ground. The problem was that the photographers took the whole situation out of context by releasing the news that the actor was going through a hard time.

According to the same Keanu reeves He was just hungry so he decided to buy a sandwich and eat it in a park. He was just calmly thinking while enjoying the day, it seems that the posture he adopted ended up making him look sad. People were calm that Reeves was not going through some bad time and that it was just a picture taken out of context.

However, people will not stop using his image to represent sad moments in a more comical way. Clearly this does not bother the actor, because it is something that has been happening for a long time, for which he is already used to it. It seems interesting to him that people can get the positive out of an image that can really pass for sad, it seems that it is the power of the internet.

For the moment Keanu reeves prepares for the premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections “ which will be on December 22 in theaters and on the platform HBO Max. The interpreter is very excited to see how the public reacts to the third installment of one of the most popular movie sagas.