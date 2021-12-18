More than 60% of fans, according to FIFA, want frequent World Cups

EFE.- FIFA published this afternoon the results of an expanded survey on the frequency of the World Cups and highlights that 63.7% of the fans consulted would like this competition to be held more regularly.

In this survey, carried out between the months of August and November 2021, 77,000 people were asked if they would like to see the World Cup more often – every two years, for example- as long as the workload of footballers did not increase, FIFA said.

According to the results of the survey, the most support for this proposal was among fans in Asia and Africa, with 66% and 76%, respectively. Likewise, the countries where this possible measure was best received were Turkey (87%), India and South Africa (both with 85%).

However, Europe is where this proposal had the worst reception, since only 48% of those surveyed would welcome a World Cup every two years. Within the European continent, England, Germany and France are the countries where the reception was worst, with 53%, 50% and 42%, respectively, of support.

The publication of the data from this survey by FIFA will serve for the next virtual global summit of the organization, which will be held next Monday, in which all the member federations of the highest world football organization will participate.

