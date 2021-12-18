Monterrey vs Tigres; Where to see the Grand FINAL one way? Here we tell you

This Friday, December 17, Rayadas del Monterrey Women will receive Tigres in the BBVA Stadium promptly at 21:06, time central Mexico in the first leg of the Grand Final of the League MX Women. It is worth mentioning that this is the fifth time meet in the title fight.

Again we will live a Classic Regio where players from both teams seek to clinch the victory and finish an excellent season giving joy to their fans that support them at all times and even managed to exhaust the ticketing for the second leg at University Stadium in just two hours and that the passing of the days have gathered more and more people in the stadiums.

As we already mentioned, this will be the fifth time that the royal teams meet in a women’s final, with the balance in favor of the cats that have won the trophy of the contest three times and only one in favor of the Albiazul team, question They are seeking to reverse and increase the titles for the team Eva Espejo.

Monterrey Rayadas reached this important match, after eliminating the women’s Atlas in the semifinals, while Tigers It left out the “Eagles” of America who managed to fight it on the field of play, but in the end the university students got their ticket to their seventh consecutive final, while the Blue and White will play the fourth final in their history.

See also: Rayadas and Tigres star in a new Regia Final League MX

Where to watch the game?

The final leg of the Apertura 2021 Liga MX Women between Rayadas and Tigres will take place on Friday December 17 at about 21:06 hours, time central Mexico in the BBVA stadium facilities.

📅 When is it played? Friday December 17

⏰ What time is it played? 21:06 hours

🏟 Where do you play? BBVA Stadium

📺 Who transmits it? Fox Sports 2