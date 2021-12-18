Million dollar fines shake JP Morgan and HSBC

A few days before the end of the year, the global banking world was shaken by millionaire fines imposed on JP Morgan in the United States already HSBC in UK, due to lack of controls in the handling of your information, as well as failure of mechanisms to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism.

In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, for its acronym in English) announced this Friday a fine of 125 million dollars for JP Morgan Securities (JPMS), which is a brokerage agency of the JPMorgan Chase & Co, due to widespread and prolonged failure of the firm and its employees to maintain and preserve information records.

“Since the 1930s, record-keeping and bookkeeping obligations have been an essential part of the integrity of the marketplace and a critical component of the SEC’s ability to be an effective watchdog at the time… Unfortunately, in the past we have seen violations in the financial markets that were committed using unofficial communication channels, such as the exchange scandal of 2013, “the SEC explained in a statement.

According to the indictment, JPMS admitted that, from 2018 to November 2020, its employees frequently communicated about securities trading matters through unofficial channels, such as personal devices, text messages and WhatsApp, as well as email accounts. electronic personals.

“JPMS further admitted that these failures occurred throughout the company and that the practices were not hidden within the company. In fact, supervisors, including CEOs, as well as the same people responsible for implementing and ensuring compliance with policies and procedures, used their personal devices to communicate about the securities business, ”the SEC noted.

For its part, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC, for its acronym in English) sanctioned this entity for an amount of 75 million dollars for not maintaining, preserving and producing records that had to be created under the criteria of this regulatory body.

For this matter, the bank must pay $ 200 million for sanctions imposed by these two US regulators.

One more time, by washing

In turn, in the United Kingdom, a new scandal was uncovered against the British bank HSBC for its failures in anti-money laundering controls. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of that country, fined the bank 63 million 946,800 pounds, equivalent to more than 84 million dollars, due to failures in its money laundering prevention mechanisms.

According to the British regulator, from 2010 to 2018, the bank did not consider scenarios to identify signs of money laundering; likewise, it did not test or update the parameters within the systems to determine if an operation could be considered suspicious; and it failed to verify the accuracy and integrity of its anti-money laundering systems.

“HSBC’s transaction monitoring systems were not effective for an extended period even though the problem was highlighted on numerous occasions. These failures are unacceptable and expose the bank and the community to avoidable risks, ”said Mark Steward, FCA’s Executive Director of Market Oversight and Compliance.

According to the British regulator, the bank did not question the FCA’s findings and agreed to settle as soon as possible, which meant it qualified for a 30% discount from the potential fine. Otherwise, the FCA would have imposed a financial penalty of 91,352,600 pounds.

The British authority specified that this action is related to the bank’s commitment to the laws of the United Kingdom; However, it is independent of the actions that the United States Department of Justice initiated against the financial entity in 2012.