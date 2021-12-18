Migration.- The UN calls for an “urgent” solidarity exercise on International Migrants Day

MADRID, 18 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has asked more than ever for solidarity in the celebration this Saturday of International Migrants Day, representing 281 million people, or 3.6% of the world’s population, in 2020.

These people “continue to be subjected to widespread stigmatization, inequalities, xenophobia and racism,” Guterres lamented before adding that migrant women and girls face a higher risk of gender-based violence and have fewer options to seek support.

“With the closing of the borders, many migrants have been stranded without income or housing, unable to return home, away from their family, and with an uncertain future,” lamented Guterres, before ruling that “it has never been It is as urgent as today to demonstrate solidarity with migrants. “

Guterres also considered that the world needs more effective international cooperation and a more compassionate perspective to harness the potential of human mobility because “during the pandemic, migrants have enriched societies around the world and have often been the first line of response as part of the scientific, sanitary and essential personnel “.

“This means managing borders humanely, fully respecting human rights and the humanitarian needs of all and ensuring that national vaccination plans against COVID-19 include migrants,” he said.