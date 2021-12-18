Microsoft prepares the death of the Control Panel in Windows 11

Microsoft has been simmering the death of the classic Control Panel for many years. Specifically, since Windows 8 was launched, back in 2012. However, since the launch of Windows 11 and its new Configuration application, those of Redmond have stepped on the accelerator in this regard. The latest Windows 11 preview updates are a good proof of that.

Control panel: chronicle of a death foretold

In Build 22509, Microsoft moved the advanced network options to a new page of the Settings app. It includes options for sharing folders, printers, and networks. Additionally, some entry points to network and device settings in Windows 11 also now redirect to the Settings app instead of forcing access to Control Panel.

Build 22523 was launched two days ago and among its novelties stands out the fact that the links that take us to the section of the Control Panel from which we used uninstall apps now they redirect to the Settings app.

In fact, in the notes of the latest build, before announcing this latest news, Microsoft begins by saying “As part of our effort to bring more Control Panel options to the Settings application”, showing a clear commitment to carry out said substitution.

2022 will be a key year to complete this transition. The Windows team is working like never before and the latest builds are loaded with news. The reinvestment is a fact and everything indicates that a few years of great fun await us in Windows.

It is a matter of time before the Control Panel ends up disappearing completely. But nevertheless, Microsoft is likely to keep its basic interface and redirect specific options to the Settings app to facilitate the transit of the longest-lived users.

And you, What do you think of these changes? Do you think Microsoft will “kill” the Control Panel soon? Do you like the new Windows 11 Settings app?