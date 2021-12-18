Megan Fox and Andy García will be husband and wife in “Big Gold Brick”

Samuel Goldwyn Films studio released the trailer for “Big Gold Brick,” which will premiere on February 25. In it, Megan Fox (Jacqueline), Andy García (Floyd Deveraux), Emory Cohen (Samuel Liston), Lucy Hale (Lily) and Oscar Isaac (Anselm) are in the cast.

In the story, the first two are married and from then on they promise to unleash a cerebral comedy.

Fortunately for many, the clip shows the femme fatale Megan Fox posing in lingerie. Likewise, the trailer suggests that there will be somewhat hair-raising paranormal situations.

“Big Gold Brick” addresses the adventures of novice writer Samuel Liston (Cohen) and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux (Garcia), the enigmatic father of two middle-aged children who recruits Samuel to commission his biography. But the circumstances that led to this arrangement in the first place are quite staggering, and efforts to write the resume are quickly hampered by cosmic chaos, according to the official synopsis for the film.

Neophyte but rested

Samuel Goldwyn Films President Peter Goldwyn highlighted the cast’s performance in a statement. “’Big Gold Brick’ is an out-of-this-world movie that harks back to what we love about classic cult movies. The cast delivers phenomenal performances under rookie director Brian Petsos. ”

The filmmaker has already worked with Oscar Isaac for “Ticky Tacky” and “Lightningface,” viral short films that won awards at various festivals, Nylon magazine reported.

On the other hand, Oscar Isaac worked as an executive producer of the film with actress Kristen Wigg.

So far this is all that is known about the project, which, despite looking like a great Hollywood production, is more of an independent project.