Medicine ball chest exercise for over 40s

Look, we’ve seen exercises to end the chest day, but this one with a medicine ball from Paul Sklar, personal trainer and Men’s Health US collaborator, seems to us to be one of the most explosive and strenuous we’ve tried. What does it consist of? Well, it is a simple finisher and consists of repeatedly launching, like a hammer, the slam ball against the wall.

“There’s nothing like an exercise to top off your chest work and leave your whole body completely exhausted. These were the last 50 reps of 4 finishers of 100 reps of chest and back chain training. Use a solid surface (like this one cement wall) or get ready to hire some bricklayers to fix the damage … The ball is thrown and caught in each repetition. Weight of the medicine ball: between 5 and 6 kilos, “explains Sklar. Take note of other perfect chest exercises here.

Benefits of training with a medicine ball

Improves balance work.

Increases our strength and helps muscle tone.

Perfect for aerobic exercises that boost our cardiovascular capacity.

It serves to improve coordination and speed of reaction.

It is an ideal instrument for HIIT and explosive routines.

It helps us to a better postural hygiene, correcting bends and others.

Prevents injuries and back pain.

Activate our stabilizers.

