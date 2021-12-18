Medical check-ups this weekend for the whole family

The Mexican Institute of Social Security in the entity, started the XIV and last National Day of Recovery of Ordinary Services; with Family Medicine actions, surgeries and specialty consultations aimed at those who were waiting for these services, derived from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Planning coordinator, Dr. Lourdes Andrade Navarro, specified that on this occasion the invitation is for children, adolescents, adults and older adults who have never had a preventive medical check-up, with the purpose of identifying and treating the presence of chronic diseases. degenerative diseases or the risk of developing them.

For this, the Family Medicine Units (UMF) will remain open this weekend and will provide preventive and curative medicine consultations, nutritional advice and vaccines to complete the schedules of each person, according to age and gender, among others. Andrade Navarro specified that during the last Conference of 2021, the performance of high and low complexity surgeries will continue in the three General Hospitals of the Area, as well as consultations in more than 30 specialties.

Finally, Andrade Navarro commented that medical care will be carried out under a strict safety and hygiene protocol for the protection of patients, as well as the institutional staff assigned to the hospital units. It is worth mentioning that during the XIII National Day for the Recovery of Ordinary Services at the national level, 39 transplants were performed: 22 kidney, 14 cornea, one heart, one kidney and one bone marrow; Also 2,995 surgeries, 20,825 Specialty consultations, 40,503 Family Medicine, 760 Stomatology and 1,710 Nutrition; All these activities are part of the “120 days to move IMSS” strategy.

“The prevention of diseases during the pandemic is of high importance among the vulnerable population, but also among those who consider themselves healthy and have never had preventive check-ups because they may be at risk,” he commented.

