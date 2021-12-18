Max Verstappen never tires of thanking ‘Checo’ Pérez: I owe him a lot

Max verstappen, world champion of the Formula 1, continues to give a lot of credit for his title to his Mexican teammate, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez.

In an interview for PrimeF1, the Dutch pilot assured that without the help of Perez, he would not have been a world champion.

“I already said it during the race, but ‘Czech’ is a legend and what he did for me in that last race to cut the gap again and defend as he did was incredible, I am sure that without him I would not be world champion. So, I owe him a lot “Max agreed.

“I’m sure that without him [@SChecoPerez] I would not be world champion, I owe him a lot ”: @ Max33Verstappen “’Checo’ has played a key role… defending like a lion against Lewis to cost him time [y] a free stop with which they could win the championship ”: Horner pic.twitter.com/1oFIPZWdJW – PrimeF1 (@ PrimeF1_) December 17, 2021

On the other hand, Christian horner, head of Red Bull, also had praise for the born in Guadalajara, where he praised his second part of the championship.

“Checo has played a key role for us, especially in the second half of the year, he has been a phenomenal servant of the team in supporting his teammate. (Verstappen) “, He said.

ALSO READ: Mexican tennis player Roberto Santino Quintana is suspended two years for match fixing