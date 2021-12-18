Matthew McConaughey’s unexpected confession about Reese Witherspoon

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon are immersed in the promotion of ‘Sing 2’, Illumination’s animated film in which they give voice to its protagonists. Both accepted this film project with great enthusiasm since the actors maintain a beautiful friendship and have a great affection for a long time so the laughter and the good atmosphere were more than guaranteed. So much so that the 52-year-old American interpreter has surprised a fact that has left everyone with their mouths open, including his partner.

The actors attended the Ellen DeGeneres talk show as part of the promotional campaign, where they had a very funny talk and even took part in a quick question and answer game. The show’s golden moment came when they were asked how famous their crush had been when they were young. Reese Witherspoon did not think twice answering that Jim Morrison, the lead singer of the band ‘The Doors’. “She was a very strange girl ”, added the actress of ‘A very legal blonde’ with a laugh.

McConaughey’s confession

For his part, Matthew McConaughey’s response did not leave anyone indifferent. The actor was surprised by recognizing the following: “I was a little in love with the girl who is sitting to my left.” A few words that left Witherspoon totally unsettled. “What?! Someone write this down! ”, She responded to the confession of her partner and friend. “It was one of my first crushes as a child because I had seen the movie ‘The Man in the Moon,” explains McConaughey. “It is inevitable not to be in love with her. It’s true. A true story ”, he concludes.

The laughter on social networks did not wait after McConaughey’s confession, making the images of the interview in Ellen DeGeneres’s space viral. “I think people want to see us together in a real movie,” says Witherspoon. The actor completely agrees with his partner and claims that this story would make a good plot for a romantic comedy movie.