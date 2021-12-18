Madueña, a ‘stone in the shoe’ for Chivas – David Medrano

WITHOUT WORKING

One of the first hires of Ricardo Peláez as a director of Chivas was that of José Madueña, who at the time the leader took first to America and later to Cruz Azul. Guadalajara paid almost 4 million dollars for the right back. Despite having a multi-year contract, Madueña didn’t work out; In a year and a half he only played in 3 games and six months ago he was loaned to Bravos de Juárez, where he did not stand out either, since he only participated in three matches and does not enter into plans for the upcoming tournament.

Madueña is about to play for Tepatitlán in the Expansion League in a compromise where most of the defender’s salary will be covered between Chivas and Juárez.

CLEAR RULES

The rules for the certification that allow Expansion League clubs to fight for promotion was the hottest topic at the Expansion League leadership meeting, where Mikel Arriola explained that they will be known before March.

At that meeting it was made clear to the clubs that the issue of capacity will not be a relevant point; What is truly important in order to be certified will be the economic, sports and administrative infrastructure, as well as knowing with transparency the origin of the money with which each institution is handled, as well as account statements and fiscal situation. It was clear in the digital meeting that if there are not at least four certificates before starting the tournament, there will be no promotion and also that if the champion is not certified, the possibility of raising would be for the next in the table, as long as at the beginning of the competition, have the category of certificate.

SOLIDARITY

In that same meeting, Leones Negros, through its president Alberto Castellanos, explained to the assembly its current economic problems by having its accounts suspended due to the demand of the promoter Paulo Hernández of Top Radical Sports. All the leaders connected in the meeting agreed to financially support the university students in whatever is necessary until the case is defined in order to cover the costs of administrative personnel that are what is urgent now. Maestro Castellanos thanked the leaders for the gesture of economic solidarity.

