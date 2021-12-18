Luis Romo and all the details of his situation with Cruz Azul

December 17, 2021 · 20:13 hs

The situation got complicated in the relationship of Luis Romo with Cruz Azul due to commission issues and before the exit of Orbelín Pineda, the same player would seek to start the same way, the point is that he still has a current contract so the midfielder would be seeking to pressure his departure, a situation that makes the celestial directive uncomfortable.

A short time ago Romo lamented what he currently lives, mentioning that his priority is to go to Europe and that playing as he does, taking the leap would be difficult. Romo participated very little in the closing of the Cruz Azul tournament, apart from missing a third of the tournament because he was with the Olympic national team, where he had a regular participation.

Luis had his best moments in Cruz Azul when they finished champions in the Clausura 2021, but for him Opening 2021 lived totally the opposite, And it is that despite playing several full games, his performance, like that of the team, was not the best. The situation and Romo’s decisions made his stay at the machine hot.

Álvaro Dávila explains what happens to the Mexican footballer

The president of Cruz Azul, spoke directly to Fox Sports and he mentions how poor the offers of Europe are for the players, also saying that the key is the representatives of the players, the interests of the club and how important it is to fulfill the contracts as a commitment.

“The offers that have come are an insult to me, an insult to the player himself and they don’t take it that way.” Álvaro Dávila, Cruz Azul president says he does not understand how footballers accept offers from Europe “with a club that is not valuing them”

The words of Luis Romo before his situation

The Mexican midfielder mentions that he will not go into details about what is lived inside, but he throws the statement to the president for what he spoke previously:

“The board is always easier to speak and express themselves.” “It would be foolish for me to go out and talk about things that are said in the locker room and break the locker room codes”

Europe or the Chivas of Guadalajara, the options

Luis Romo would have been offered at Chivas de Guadalajara Urgently, and in the absence of a one-year contract with the machine, the board of directors would be looking for an accommodation given that the lack of commitment of the player is noted and the fact is that with the current contract, the celestial institution can do little, since it belongs to the players best paid. blunt looking to go to Europe but the offers apparently do not finish convincing the directive of the city of Mexico.

On the other hand, in Spain, for the Deportivo Alavés team, Luis Romo is unattainable. “We will not make big hires”, He says Sergio Fernandez, sports director of the Spanish team. “Mexico is an expensive market for us.” “High salary makes it difficult for Mexicans to arrive in Europe”, he stressed.

