Love without barriers: Steven Spielberg talks about “Love without barriers”, the project he has dreamed of since childhood

Love without barriers is a film adaptation of the iconic 1957 Broadway musical, bringing to the screen the classic tale of fierce gang rivalry and young love during 1950s New York City.

The recent version is directed by the famous director Steven Spielberg, who joined forces with the best of Broadway Y Hollywood to bring to life one of the most iconic stories in 20th century American popular culture. This film premiered on December 9 and just a few days ago it received several nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes, so if you haven’t had the opportunity to see it, this weekend may be the occasion, you can even find a place in any theater and at any time, for the other sweeping film premieres that are already on the Guadalajara billboard.

The creative team includes screenwriter Tony Kushner, who is also serving as an executive producer; Justin Peck, who choreographed the film’s musical numbers; and the renowned conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Gustavo Dudamel, who directed the recording of the iconic score.

Here Steven Spielberg talk about the how and why of this project.

Love without barriers. 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.



An intimidating project

“This movie is probably the most intimidating of my career. Love without barriers it is possibly the best soundtrack ever written for the theater ”.

“It is very intimidating to take a masterpiece and make it through different eyes and sensitivities, without compromising the integrity of what is generally considered the best music ever written for the theater.. But I think great stories need to be told over and over again, in part to reflect different perspectives and different moments in time at work. “

Love without barriers. 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.



A sacred legacy

“I love the original Robert Wise movie with Jerome Robbins. Wise was a close friend for many, many years, and I talked to him about the movie ad nauseam. And Walter Mirisch, who produced Love without barriers (1961), is another dear friend who told me all kinds of great stories about the making of the film ”.

“You have to ask yourself, over and over, for a justification for stepping on what feels like holy ground. We all did. The risk involved in this project is not lost on us, but everyone involved entered it with tremendous love and respect, bordering on reverence., for the work and obviously for its legendary creators. In any case, we also knew that we had to make a film for our time and make it with a contemporary understanding and with the contemporary values ​​to which we subscribe ”.









Own way

“Those four people (Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins and Stephen Sondheim) created a masterpiece for the theater that redefined Broadway musicals, it was the first of its kind, absolutely original, and no one can capture that kind of lightning in a bottle twice. We got it, but As we worked to honor this masterpiece, to live up to its demands, we also hoped to try to find our way into the energy needed to make something so new, so fresh.”.

“Love without barriers it is deeply true about love, life and death. I wanted everyone on the creative team to feel a part of bringing the deep and beautiful truths of this story to contemporary audiences. “

Steven Spielberg directs

Love without barriers. 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.



Devotion since childhood

“My mother played the piano and music was a great love for my parents. My sisters and I grew up listening to my mother’s repertoire: Schuman, Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, and Shostakovich. I think it was his love of music, combined with my insatiable appetite to understand everything about movies and film making, that led me to start collecting movie soundtrack albums. when I was young, around ten or eleven years old ”.

“I’m not sure who got the soundtrack album from Love without barriersbut I know I loved it the first time I heard it. When I was a child I could sing each of his songs from memory and sang them at dinner until the patience of everyone in my family was exhausted.. The score seems to have always been part of my DNA. I didn’t know exactly how, but it always seemed inevitable to me that I would eventually find some way to work on Love without barriers”.

Love without barriers. 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS.



A current classic

“The wonderful thing about this story is that, no matter how much the world around us changes, the lessons and insights it offers do not change.. It is a story that has captivated audiences for decades because it is not only a love story, but also a culturally significant work with a central premise, that love transcends prejudice and intolerance, which has not lost its relevance over time ”.

“Love without barriers It means a lot to many and I am delighted to have this opportunity to breathe new life into it and share it with a new audience. “

