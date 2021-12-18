Liga MX presents its ideal eleven of the Apertura 2021 with 5 athletes

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.17.2021 23:36:32





With the tournament over and the champion decided a few days ago, the MX League has published his 11 ideal of the Opening 2021. With so many players and great talents it is difficult to choose only eleven of the best, so not all fans will be happy. In this selection there is an inevitable trend: the majority of the chosen ones are from the champion Atlas.

Julio Furch, Camilo Vargas, Santamaría, Rocha and Barbosa they were chosen by the champion team to be part of this 11. However, until then there is no presence of the Guadalajara team, since the coach, Diego Cocca, is listed as the strategist of this team.

On the other hand, there are also two Leon players (team that played the final against Atlas) as Ángel Mena and William Tesillo. The eleven is completed by the top scorer of the tournament, Diente López, Diego Valdés, Erik Lira and Salvador Reyes.

Lira and Reyes are some of the “surprises” since they are young players who gave a quality jump this tournament. Both are jewels for their teams, so in a few years they could become a benchmark for the institutions they represent.

Valdes, meanwhile, was recognized for his great tournament with Santos, although the Clausura 2022 will play it with the elastic of America, with which it will try to have an equal or better performance.