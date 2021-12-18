LG’s latest OLED monitors are capable of self-calibrating

Image : LG

LG yesterday announced an update to its UltraFine OLED Pro monitors. Normally we wouldn’t be thrilled by what looks like a standard update, but these new panels come with a unique tool that all video and photo editors will appreciate.

LG’s new 27-inch and 32-inch 4K OLED Pro models (32BP95E and 27BP95E) come with a detachable self-calibrating sensor that measures the amount of light emitted from the screen so that the panel can automatically adjust to display more accurate colors. . And for the best possible results, a hood can be mounted on the monitor to prevent external lights from affecting the sensor readings.

You can choose when you want the sensor to start measuring and also access LG’s Calibration Studio application so that the colors are adjusted to the project you are working on. LG did not specify whether the color calibrator could match custom profiles or be configured for different color spaces.

We can’t know for sure how well this detachable sensor will perform against the precise (and expensive) tools that experts use, but it seems helpful that content creators have this tool on hand. However, LG are not the first to do something similar. The Dell UltraSharp 27 monitor comes with a built-in colorimeter that comes out of the bottom, and a company called Eizo has been introducing similar tools for several years.

But even ignoring the colorimeter, these LG monitors still have a great advantage : these are OLED panels. This means that their self-lit individual pixels allow for things like a 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio, a few perfect blacks or a wide range of colors. While there are some drawbacks (such as burning problems) with it , OLED is the most important imaging technology today.

Image : LG

If you want to have the best image quality and money is not a problem, you have to know that the 32BP95E has a 31.5-inch screen (3840 x 2160 pixels), while the 27BP95E has a 27-inch screen with the same resolution. Both cover 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and promise HDR400 compatibility and have 1 millisecond response times. We have asked LG about the refresh rates of these monitors, but you can almost assume that they will be 60 Hz.

Beyond the screen, these two monitors have a fine design and can be adjusted to your liking its height, inclination and orientation. Among its ports we have a USB-C with a 90 W load to plug in your laptop, three USB-A downstream ports, one USB A upstream and two HDMI ports.