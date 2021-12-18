Lewis Hamilton could be penalized for not attending F1 Gala

After the Annual General Assembly of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), which was held in the city of Paris, it was determined that Mohamed Ben Sulayem would be chosen as the new president of said institution, replacing Jean todt. One of the issues that most caught the attention of the attendees is knowing the position of the new FIA holder in the absence of Lewis hamilton and Toto Wolff from the awards gala for the best of Formula 1.

The British driver and the director of the Mercedes team decided not to attend as a protest for what happened at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a situation that was questioned by some calling it immature and a bad loser, others supporting the British driver and the comeback that was about to materialize in the 2021 season.

Following the controversy over the Safety Car and the restart at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, both the seven-time champion and his team boss, Toto Wolff, decided not to attend the FIA ​​end-of-season meeting in Paris on Thursday. in the evening.

In this regard, Sulayem forcefully assured that “there is no forgiveness” for Lewis Hamilton, as all drivers must obey the rules and if he decided not to follow the FIA ​​scoring protocols, he will have to face the consequences.

The 60-year-old Emirati received more than 60% of the votes by beating the British rival Graham stoker. Todt was elected in 2009 and held office for three terms, the maximum allowed. Ben Sulayem conquered the Middle East Rally 14 times and since 2005 has been president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization

Sulayem congratulated Todt for his work and said he was “committed to continuing the important work and making motorsport and mobility take the next step.” Elected for a four-year term, Ben Sulayem has pledged dual involvement in sport around the world and to drive diversity, inclusion and sustainable mobility.