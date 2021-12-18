Leonardo DiCaprio jumps into a frozen lake to save a drowning husky dog ​​and ends up rescuing two

The rescue occurred in Boston during the filming of the movie “Comedy Don’t Look Up,” in which the actor co-stars with Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

In addition to being recognized for his talent as an actor, Leonardo DiCaprio has won the sympathy of many for his work as an environmental activist and his commitment to animal welfare, as demonstrated during the filming of the film ‘Comedy Don’t Look Up ‘by jumping into a frozen lake to rescue two dogs.

According to the program ‘Around the Table’ the cast of the comedy, in which Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry also participate, the protagonist of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ did not think twice and, to Despite the cold temperatures in Boston (where the filming takes place), he went to the rescue of the two Siberian huskies who lived in the house that the actor rented together with Hill.

“Basically the two [perros] fell into the frozen lake, “said Hill, who shared a home with the ‘Titanic’ star during filming.” One of the dogs fell [al agua] and he jumped into the frozen lake to rescue him, but as soon as he pulled one out of the pond the other jumped out, “Lawrence recalled.

For his part, DiCaprio himself explained that while he took out the first husky that fell, “the other began to lick the one who was drowning.” “We all finish [en el estanque]”said the actor, who acknowledged that he was probably not the right person to enter the water, since, living in California,” he did not know what to do on a frozen lake. “

Leonardo DiCaprio has actively participated as a public figure raising his voice to demand the protection of the Amazon and the indigenous populations that inhabit it. Similarly, he has helped found several environmental organizations, one of which, Re: wild, pledged to donate 43 million of dollars to expand and revitalize ecosystems in the Pacific archipelagos of Latin America, from Mexico to Chile.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!