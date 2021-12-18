Leonardo DiCaprio | How much would your fortune be? – People – Culture

American actor Leonardo DicaprioThe 47-year-old began his career more than 30 years ago. In the 90s, his popularity was consolidated thanks to his participation in films such as ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and ‘Titanic’; the latter is one of the highest grossing films in history.

DiCaprio is recognized as much for his talent as for his fierce environmental activism. In recent days, he has made public appearances again due to the premiere of ‘Don’t look up‘, film about climate change in which he stars.

Regarding the money that the actor and environmentalist, who is one of the most famous people in the world, has accumulated, there are different figures given by economic means, in addition to those who are dedicated to following the private lives of celebrities. Although it is unknown what the fortune exact from Leonardo Dicaprio, yes there are approximate figures.

On the ‘Forbes’ list of celebrities who made the most money in 2015, DiCaprio was ranked 89th. According to the business daily, the Los Angeles-born actor had earnings of about $ 29 million that year. For that amount, he was also ranked 13th among the highest paid actors.

That same year, ‘The Revenant’ (The Revenant) was released, a film in which he starred and which won him the Oscar for best actor. DiCaprio had previously been nominated for films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Aviator.”

According to an article in ‘GQ’ magazine, his fortune is estimated at about 260 million dollars. The medium highlights that DiCaprio has spent part of his money putting together his art collection, which is one of the most important among Hollywood stars. It has works by Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Frank Stella, among other artists.

The environmentalist also owns luxury mansions and apartments. Some of its properties have ecological approaches: such as its design, its functionalities and the activities that can be carried out there.

Of course, DiCaprio also invests large sums of money in various environmental projects. In September of this year, for example, it was known that the actor decided to bet on two start-ups that develop meat from animal cells: ‘Aleph Farms’ and ‘Mosa Meat’. To do this, he invested capital and became one of his advisers.

For ‘Don’t Look Up’, his most recent premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio received $ 30 million as part of his participation, says ‘Forbes’. Also starring in the film is Jennifer Lawrence, star of ‘The Hunger Games’.

