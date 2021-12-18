Leonardo DiCaprio: how much is the fortune of the Hollywood actor?

Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio, born on November 11, 1974 in Los Angeles California, is one of the most recognized world film stars of the last 30 years in the U.S and the whole world.

His tour of the big screen has led him to receive numerous awards, including an Oscar for best actor; a BAFTA award to the best actor for his performance in “El renacido” (2015); two Golden Globes for the best actor in a drama for his performances in “The Aviator” (2004) and “The Revenant”; and a “Golden Globe“For best actor in a comedy or musical for”The wolf of Wall Street”, In addition to the recognition of fans for his performance in what could be his most iconic film“ Titanic ”(1997).

The start of the career of DiCaprio dates back to the 90s, appeared in small commercials and in roles within not so famous television series, his first date in the cinema occurred in 1991 with the film “Critters 3” and a couple of years later he received good reviews for his work in “This Boy’s Life“Acting together with Robert de Niro and Ellen Barkin.

But nevertheless, DiCaprio rose to fame with the director James Cameron in which he acted together with Kate winslet, in what was for many years the highest grossing film in history, only surpassed by another film by Cameron himself “Avatar” (2000) and later by “Avengers Endgame”Of 2019.

How much does Leonardo DiCaprio earn?

The above is interesting, since DiCaprio for “Titanic” made only 2.5 million dollars and thanks to the success of the film around the world, in the end he made a profit of $ 40 million, which makes him one of the highest paid actors in the world of all time.

DiCaprio keeps another acting magnet among his closest friends, Tobey Maguire, who is currently on the horns of the moon for his performance in the last film of Jon watts, we refer to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In addition to Maguire, maintains a friendly relationship with other colleagues such as Brad Pitt with whom he made an excellent dumbbell in “Once upon a time in hollywood” from the director Quentin Tarantino for which he earned $ 10 million.

Since he burst onto the scene in the 1980s, he has amassed a net worth of more than $ 200 million.

However, from the 2010s onwards, DiCaprio already has a net worth of $ 260 million. In the 25 years between 1995 and 2020, Leonardo Dicaprio He has earned more than $ 300 million from salaries and royalties alone.

