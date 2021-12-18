Leonardo DiCaprio bought a mansion for 7 million dollars

Leonardo Dicaprio He is a man of many homes. Since he began to be successful in his youth, the man has spent several million on luxury properties that fit his lifestyle and remind us of how well he fit his character in The Great Gatsby (We can’t help but imagine the actor as a great host at massive parties at his mansions.) In 1994, Madonna sold him a house in Hollywood hills for 2 million dollars, which it maintains to this day. In 1997 he spent another 2 million on a mansion on the coast of Malibu.

A new home for DiCaprio

However, that was only the beginning since it seems that DiCaprio (whose best tapes we have listed) wants to own a large part of Hollywood as it has nearly 10 properties including ranches, expansions of its current properties, and more mansions throughout California (The only thing it has apart is an apartment in New York and an island in Belize). With this, we can imagine that the man is not really from one place and that he likes to alternate between properties depending on his work.

This 2021 DiCaprio decided to expand its portfolio of properties and acquired a new colonial-style house in Los Angeles, which is one of its most expensive properties, as it paid out $ 7.1 million. The property was Jesse tyler ferguson, actor of Modern family until recently, and before that it also belonged to the actress gwen Stefani, so it has a long history of celebrities. However, this house is not meant for you to live DiCaprio it is meant for his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

The property is reportedly at least 5,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The living rooms and dining rooms are high-ceilinged while the balconies are stylish. Juliet. The house was built in 1928 but has been updated fully maintaining its classic look.