Latest Airbus A380 superjumbo delivered to Emirates

(CNN) – The last Airbus A380 manufactured was delivered to Emirates, marking the end of an era for the superjumbo that was once touted as the future of aviation, until airlines scrapped it for smaller jets.



The massive double-decker plane, call sign A6-EVS, arrived in London on Thursday and will soon enter commercial service.

Loved by many pilots and travelers, the days of the A380 were numbered from 2019 when Airbus announced plans to halt production amid disappointing demand for its flagship aircraft.

Still, the era of the superjumbo is not entirely over – the latest A380 is also the 123rd A380 to join Emirates, while other airlines, including British Airways and Singapore Airlines, also operate superjumbos in their fleet.

The appeal of the super jumbo

The A380 is the largest passenger aircraft ever developed. Its large size (it can accommodate up to 853 passengers in a spacious environment) and the quiet experience on board are some of the reasons why it has become so popular with passengers.

However, the plane was never a hit with airlines in the way Airbus had hoped. Expensive to operate, the A380 is generally only viable on long-haul routes. It is also less environmentally friendly than smaller, more modern aircraft models.

During 2020 and 2021, the impact of the pandemic on the aviation industry caused most of the global A380 fleet to be grounded. Lufthansa’s decision to park its A380 led the German airline to permanently withdraw the superjumbos, while AirFrance also recalled its last A380.

Still, airlines seem to recognize the enduring popularity of the A380, and it has slowly been reintroduced into the schedules of some airlines, following a pandemic hiatus.

As Siva Govindasamy, Singapore Airlines’ head of global public affairs, said in October when he announced plans to reinstall the plane: “Some people just book the A380 specifically to fly on it.”

And while Airbus won’t be making any more super jumps, travelers should be able to enjoy the A380 experience for years to come.

Following the delivery of the new aircraft in London, Emirates President Tim Clark said in a statement that the A380 “will continue to be Emirates’ flagship product for years to come”, calling the aircraft “a vital pillar of our network plans. “.