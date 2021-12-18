La Nación / Angel City FC, a women’s soccer team with famous investors linked to the Hollywood jet set

The girls from the Residentas program, broadcast on the GEN channel, had a virtual interview with Álex Bitaine, director of Player Welfare at Angel City FC, a new team of the National Women’s Soccer League of the United States. Álex began the interview by saying that this team has very famous owners and investors such as Natalie Portman and Serena Williams, among other Hollywood celebrities.

He also revealed that one of the members of the team, which in 2022 will begin to play the NWSL, will be the outstanding soccer player Christen Annemarie Press. He did not give more names, but he announced that the players who are part of this great team that seeks to empower women in sport, are recognized figures of women’s football.

He also remarked that the American women’s soccer team has world cups, Olympic golds unlike the men’s team, and spoke about well-being, which is a fundamental and key part of sport so that athletes can function and especially enjoy the development of your talent.

For Bitaine, dedication, motivation and perseverance are very important. “For all the girls who want to be in the world of women’s football, do not give up, it will be difficult, but we must continue, and if a woman in the world of sports feels, they will have to show what she is worth, much more than any man, “he said in his message dedicated to Paraguayan athletes.

Laughing, the hosts of the program, María E Núñez and Marile Unger promised Álex to get an interview with one of the actresses who are part of the board.

It is a club established in California, which has an investment group linked to the Hollywood jet set and high-level athletes. Natalie Portman and Serena Williams are the main investors in Angel City FC, the first professional women’s soccer team based in this city, since the previous city team ceased to exist in 2010.

Also part as investors are a group of important women such as: Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Becky G, Billie Jean King, Kara Nortman and Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. The team will join the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) starting in 2022 and will play at the Banc of California Stadium, which has a capacity for 22,000 people and is also used by MLS’s Los Angeles FC.