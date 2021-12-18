Kim Kardashian shares an unpublished photo of her adolescence with Kourtney

The model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian surprised her followers again by sharing a photograph with her sister Kourtney in her teens on her Instagram account.

The Kardashian sisters known in the entertainment world for being great references of fashion and beauty have been constantly criticized for their remarkable physical change. However, in the klan they have no complex when sharing their photos of the past with their millions of followers.

Kim decided to show her looks in her teens with a photograph dating back to 1994, when she and Kourtney were just 14 and 15 years old, respectively. “1994 freshness” was the text that accompanied the postcard.

As expected, the publication generated various reactions praising the beauty of the Kardashians. And currently, it has more than 3 million likes and thousands of comments.

In social networks, the Kardahians are constantly criticized and have sometimes shown their most sensitive side to defend themselves.

One of the most talked about moments was when a photograph of Klhóe was leaked. The model defended herself by assuring that they are not perfect and that they have always struggled to meet beauty standards.

However, criticism has not only been given for his physical appearance but also for his love relationships. The latest scandal of the Kardashian sisters, he starred, Khlóe.

During a paternity trial against her current partner, Tristan Thompson, it was learned that the NBA player cheated on her with personal trainer Maralee Nichols on her birthday.