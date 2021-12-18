Kim Kardashian does not mind criticism for having allied with Donald Trump

The tv star Kim kardashian He recently passed his first major law school exam, the general test that all freshmen must pass before they can continue their studies.

Logically, this challenge achieved – on his fourth attempt – has given the celebrity an extra motivation and enthusiasm for his possible future as a jurist, although he still has a long way to go. It all started a few years ago, during the presidency of Donald trump, when the businesswoman decided to get personally involved to get the then president to grant a pardon to Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a minor crime linked to drug trafficking.

It was from that moment, and as a result of the success of her initiative, when the designer also realized that she had to be adequately trained at an academic level if she wanted to continue working in favor of social justice and, above all, for the reform of the prison system. American.

Many criticized at the time that Kim decided to work hand in hand with the former president – one of the most divisive and controversial figures in current politics – but she has now assured that she does not regret at all having collaborated with Trump in a matter of dire necessity.

“I don’t care about those criticisms. Do I have to choose between my reputation or someone else’s life? Destroy me if you want, I really don’t care. There was no other option and [Trump] did the right thing. My only purpose is to do the right thing and I don’t want to get into the political fray“, He explained during his time on the podcast ‘Honestly with Bari Weiss’, in which he stressed the importance of putting fundamental rights and public freedoms before any partisan fight.

“I believe in the rights that Democrats crave, but I also believe in the fiscal policy that Republicans want. On a political level I am a mixture of both“, Has manifested on its ideological values.

