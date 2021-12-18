Khloe Kardashian shows off with a change of look: she boasts a steel abdomen and a new hairstyle

Tremendous surprise was taken by the followers of the kardashian family after looking at the recent Instagram post of the model and businesswoman, Khloe kardashian, who impressed with her spectacular figure and radical makeover.

Before her millions of followers on social networks, the socialite uploaded a couple of images in which she made it clear that she has one of the best figures in the industry because she posed more beautiful and fiery than ever.

The images of Khloe Kardashian

On her different digital platforms, the 37-year-old model uploaded several photographs showing that she will close this 2021 in the best way because she underwent a major look change that did not go unnoticed by anyone.

In the images we can see the member of the Kardashian family, one of the most famous in the world, show off her beautiful figure while modeling an outfit that fits her perfectly as it highlights each of her curves.

The model showed off her figure. Photo: Special

Something that caught the attention of the publication is that Khloe Kardashian decided to expose her toned abdomen that immediately became among the most worked in the industry.

As if this was not enough, the model also showed that she made a change of look in her hair by making beautiful curls that she painted blonde, something that will surely set a trend in the coming days.

As expected, the photos immediately went viral as hundreds of fans told him that he looked pretty good with his new image and figure that he achieved in the last weeks of the year.

This is how the singer looks. Photo: Special

