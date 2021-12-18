Kendall Jenner wears Bottega Veneta’s viral short boots

It’s no secret that Kendall jenner knows how to dress fit minimalist. Impressive and at the same time relaxed, we can always count on him wardrobe of the 26-year-old model to inspire us in his style.

An example of this: Using the mountains of Los Angeles as a backdrop, the model and businesswoman, Kendall jenner, published a series of photographs in which he appears languidly posing next to his car. The newly appointed creative director of FWRD shared an edit of his attire, taken directly from the Californian electronic retailer’s website.

With a top Re / Done white, a coat from double breasted up to the ankles and baggy shorts (Was it too hot or too cold?), Combined with the virals Puddle boots by Bottega Veneta and white socks, Kendall jenner wore the look ‘California-cool’ to a new level.

Loved for her comfort and versatility, the Puddle boots by Bottega Veneta became an instant hit in 2020, ushering in the revival of the ugly shoes. The model, who also owns a pair of this hybrid of rubber boots and clogs in ecru, joins a growing list of stars in love with the former creative director’s design, Daniel lee.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk