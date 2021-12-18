Kendall Jenner and jogger pants: how to wear the most comfortable winter garment

More and more casual style is gaining strength and implanting itself in catwalks and street style equally. Kendall jenner he handles the codes of this style to perfection and very frequently rescues a garment that was originally created for sports, but now streetwear has adopted as a spearhead: jogger pants or tracksuit.

It may not be liked by everyone, but what cannot be argued is that it is the ultimate expression of comfort And it can play a very important role in our wardrobe from day to day, and most importantly: without losing a bit of style; You can go casual but the look can also be successful. But be careful: they are not a formal garment, so it is best to wear them with slippers or boots (being risky).

The best jogger pants to go comfy code

Today there is no brand that at least does not offer a choice of these pants and the possibilities are endless, so we have made a small selection to incorporate a jogger pants in your closet (if there is not one already).

The most classic jogger

Plush joggersBershka

A gray jogger pants is the most classic version of this garment and is combined with practically anything: bright tones, dark tones, a total look. It is the option with the most uses and a basic need in our wardrobe. This pants is made of Bershka (12.99 euros). Buy it here.

a jogger with a very feminine touch

Track pantsPalm angels

Although joggers are a garment of the men’s wardrobe, there is nothing wrong with opting for one with a more feminine touch like this one from Palm angels (325 euros).

Earth-toned jogger

Waffle fabric joggersSKIMS

A very good use for jogger pants is to be a base for total looks, and as earth tones are being used so much, one in that key is a wise bet. This pants is made of SKIMS (78 euros).

A jogger in trendy color

Jogger pantsPull & Bear

Joggers are perfect for experimenting with trendy colors because (in principle) they don’t represent a great investment and we can have many colors, like this one in parrot green: one of the colors that will sweep away next year. This pants is made of Pull & Bear (19.99 euros).

A designer jogger

Sweatpants for womenBalenciaga

One of the most used and coveted garments in streetwear is the designer jogger pants and one of them will earn you many points among the coolest people, like this one from Balenciaga (565 euros).

The most interesting pants: patterned joggers

Run Devil Run TracksuitJungles Jungles

This fashion we have seen the Kardashians, copied from Kanye, of course. But it is a quite interesting version that can bring a quite differentiating and cool touch to any look. This pants is made of Jungles Jungles (95 euros).

A jogger to be around the house

Jersey lounge trousersFear of god

Household clothing is becoming a very strong trend and the best firms are already betting on their own wood. homewear And what better garment than one with the best materials to be in maximum comfort? Therefore, it is worth investing in high-quality pants like these from Fear of god (260 euros).

