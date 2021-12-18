Keanu Reeves: What’s the story behind the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme? The actor explains it nndc | SHOWS

The Hollywood actor, Keanu reeves He never imagined that a photograph where he looks disheveled, sitting on a public bench looking at the ground and with a sandwich in his hand would become a popular meme on all social networks.

The snapshot taken by a paparazzi and now known as the ‘sad Keanu Reeves’ meme in a Google search results in nearly 43 million pages. After being popularized, many stories have been created around that image.

But the very protagonist of the tapes ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Matrix’, tired of the speculation, came forward to explain what happened that day when he decided to eat a sandwich on a bench in the public street.

The image that went viral of Keanu Reeves in 2010 (Photo: Late Show)

“I’m just eating a sandwich, man!“Said the actor with a laugh on the famous program ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. “I was hungry”, He explained about the photo taken in 2010.

Despite the short and forceful response, television host Stephen Colbert insisted: “So you weren’t sad?” To which Reeves limited: “I was thinking. Some things were happening to me”.

The ‘Sad Keanu’ meme has evolved and is now part of a comic strip. This was revealed by the actor himself, who is also a creator of comics, where he promoted ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which opens in theaters in Peru on December 22.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Coldplay in Lima: All about the band’s arrival in Peru in September 2022

The British group will offer an unbeatable concert at the National Stadium on September 20, 2022 as part of their “Music of the Spheres” tour. In the following video, learn all the details of his return to Peru.