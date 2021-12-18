Keanu Reeves presents the Matrix: Resurrections in Canada

“It’s always good to be back,” said the actor. Keanu reeves visiting Canada to present the new tape The Matrix: Resurrections.

The Canadian actor expressed his satisfaction at the premiere that took place in Toronto on the occasion of the premiere of the recent science fiction film of which he is the protagonist.

Reeves appeared on the black carpet in a classy black suit that was performed at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theater.

Shortly after posing for the photographers, he expressed his gratitude for the continued love and support that Canada has given to his work and especially to The Matrix saga.

It’s good to be here, I enjoy it a lot and especially now that the public is going to be able to see this film, which hopefully they will like it, ”said the actor who was born in Beirut and raised in Toronto, for which he later acquired nationality. Canadian.

Fans were surprised to see the actor in the cinemas of the movie complex. Reeves took time to take photos with the fans and give them some autographs, despite the security elements that tried to contain the large number of people who were around him.

The Scotiabank Theater It was transformed into a different look, highlighting the characteristic rain of green lights that symbolizes the computer coding made famous by the franchise. The Matrix, an effect that was achieved through the technological effects of the high definition projection that was used.

These lights invaded all areas of the film complex, from its entrance, through the escalators and into the rooms as they continued to flow through the screens and walls.

This effect allowed fans to feel within the environment that has been handled in the saga.

The Matrix: Resurrections is the fourth film in the franchise, bringing back fan-favorite characters Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity, played by Carrie Anne-Moss, 18 years after the last film, The Matrix Revolutions, in 2003. Co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the film will hit international theaters, including Mexico, on December 22.

