Keanu Reeves laughs at the idea of ​​the existence of NFTs

With The Matrix Resurrections premiering shortly, we are not surprised to see that Keanu reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are promoting the film, doing interviews that inevitably deal with topics such as the future of technology due to the nature of the film franchise in which they star. This weekend, Moss and Reeves were chatting with The Verge, where Reeves was asked for his opinion on blockchain technology.

However, it turns out that Keanu reeves it doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about the NFT market. During the interview, the actor was asked what he thinks about “the concept of digital scarcity and the things that cannot be copied.” Reeves’ response was simple but hilarious. The actor limited himself to explaining that crypto art is “easily reproducible” (referring to the fact that anyone can download a copy of any image on the Internet to their computer) before bursting out laughing.

The joke that sparked Reeves’ fit of laughter is the fact that it is an artificial shortage, which goes against the very ethics of the Internet; just right-click on an NFT to save the image, obviously, and the digital certificate is only considered authentic and valuable because a group of investors has decided to do so. Frankly, if you think you don’t understand the phenomenon, you probably understand perfectly.

The comments of Keanu reeves on the fallacy of NFTs come in the face of the recent launch of NFTs from The Matrix Resurrections, which like other blockbuster films, are normalizing the sale of such “one-of-a-kind pieces” of digital art. However, Reeves’ comments on how crypto art is “easily playable” are truer than ever. In protest of the planet-destroying effects of NFTs, many have taken to screenshots or right-clicking on NFTs on social media.

Aside from another moment where Reeves seems genuinely upset that Facebook is trying to claim the invention of the “metaverse” (a concept that is decades old), the other crazier part of the interview comes at the end, when it comes out to highlight the controversy of the skin of Cyberpunk 2077 where players could change the appearance of a character to be able to have sex with Keanu’s. It seems like this is the first time Reeves had heard of this, and he simply said, “It’s always pretty when it’s pretty,” he begins, apparently taking it all as a very odd compliment. Then he gets entrepreneurial: “Think about the amount of money there is in porn, right? So you might not even have to be there, and people could have digital sex with your digital avatar. ” Moss, for her part, is clearly horrified. “No thanks!” He laughs. “Keanu is fine with it.”

The full interview below.

