Katy Perry shows off her figure again but Orlando Bloom lowers her euphoria with humor | Fashion and Beauty

Katy Perry has not failed to demonstrate in the last year and a half that the pregnancy of his first daughter with Orlando Bloom It has been one of the best moments of his entire life. However, pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum are full of inconveniences for the woman’s body that are often taboo. However, the Californian was in charge of making them well visible leaving a record of how much his figure and body had changed.

With the passage of time, and without stopping paying a minute of attention to her little girl, the artist has begun to take care of herself physically and regain her pre-pregnancy shape. We have been getting news of this through his social networks where he has wanted to share this long process of almost 9 months of healthy life and care but without going crazy.

And it seems that in recent days the artist has already found herself ready to star in one of her first photo sessions. She has done it for L’Officiel magazine in the United States, a style, fashion, beauty and entertainment publication that has given us a spectacular Katy Perry shoot.

With pants and a jacket, with just a sweater, with a dress with an explosive opening in the leg or with a leather jacket: this is how Katy has posed and she is spectacular (and it is not that she was not pregnant). “1, 2, 3 or 4? You will tell me.” he wrote on his official Instagram profile encouraging his audience to vote.

And his followed number 1 was not long in reducing his euphoria of these precious snapshots with a good display of humor to which the couple is already accustomed. “Baby, can I have a coffee? This jet lag crushed me” answered Orlando Bloom. There is no doubt that is one of the fashionable couples of the Hollywood star-system and they are happy with their life as parents and very soon as husband and wife.