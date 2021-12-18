Katy Perry appreciates support from the LGBT + community

American singer Katy Perry appreciated the support she has always had from the LGBT + community.

In an interview with the magazine Out, American singer Katy Perry talked about his relationship with the LGBT + community and thanked the support that it has given him throughout his career.

In the interview posted on December 16, 2021, Katy Perry explained how your relationship started between her and the LGBT + community.

«I come from a very protected education where it was not good to be friends with someone from this community. And now that’s my community […] It’s my people. It is my everyday life. He’s at my house, he’s at my job. He wouldn’t have survived without the community and he couldn’t, honestly. It’s amazing how full the circle has been and how much growth has occurred since I started.

In addition, Katy Perry highlighted that she has grown and learned a lot through her participation with the LGBT + community, for which she thanked the support they have given her: “I am grateful for the support of the community and they just make everything more fun and shine”.

Katty Perry LGBT + Songs

In addition to thanking the community for support, Katy Perry commented that the song “I Kissed a Girl”, thanks to which he achieved fame, he wrote it because of an experience he lived.

“It was like, ‘Oh, so that’s what it is,’ you know? This feeling or this experience or whatever you have. I was just writing about my own experience.

In addition, the American singer Katy Perry commented that, in the same way that the song "I Kissed a Girl" grew out of an LGBT + experience, the inclusion of 2 men kissing in the music video for "Firework" it was an intentional act and "To be inclusive and normalize".

With information from Out and Instagram