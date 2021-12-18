Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s luxurious vacation in Venice

Katy Perry, who announced her pregnancy, the result of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, last March through her music video Never Worn White, in which the vocalist showed her belly. Photo: EFE Agency

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom became parents on August 26, 2020. The girl was named Daisy Dove and is the center of attention of the famous couple.

The baby’s first vacation was to Hawaii when she was seven months old. Now, almost ten months old, the girl enjoyed with her parents in Venice. The paparazzi captured the family taking a boat ride through the canals of Venice. In addition to them, his pet, a puppy named Nugget, was also on the trip.

Through her Instagram account, the singer has published a series of photos of her visit to the Italian city. In them the artist is seen posing on a bridge in a canal, carrying her pet on a boat ride, photos of food and objects.

Within this carousel of images, two photographs mainly attract attention. First, Jlo and Ben Affleck can be seen kissing. This image would confirm, after several weeks of rumors, that the couple is together again. Second, Orlando Bloom reclining in what would be his hotel bed. The publication has more than 460 thousand likes and more than 4500 comments.

For its part, The actor also shared photos in which he poses with Katy. The couple can be seen strolling along the canal while enjoying a cocktail. The couple is also seen kissing under a bridge, which is often believed to be good luck. Other images are of the preparation of a pizza and the Virgin Mary.

Katy Perry motherhood

The artist has shared that she quite enjoys her role as a mother. In a Live that she did through Instagram, the singer shared that “there is no feeling that compares to the one in which I had my daughter, it was like finding all the love I had been looking for.”

Recall that the singer had been previously married. Her partner was the actor and comedian Russell Brand and they were married from 2010 to 2012. Brand suddenly filed for divorce from Katy via text message and before starting a concert in Brazil.

In the movie ‘Katy Perry: Part of Me’, the interpreter was devastated by the news. The artist speculates that one of the reasons that led him to make this decision was that the comedian could not accept and assimilate that the singer was more successful than he was at work.

After that painful breakup, Katy and Orlando met in 2016 during a Golden Globes ceremony. The actor had also divorced, in 2013, from Miranda Kerr. With the model, Bloom had a son named Flynn.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the singer said that Bloom “stole” a hamburger from her table. Katy decided to ignore such behavior for the allure of English. It was there that their love story began.

However, in 2017, the couple had a separation of ten months and subsequently In 2018 they announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day. Although their wedding was planned, the circumstances caused by the pandemic have made them wait to get married.

3 curious facts you did not know about Venice

1. Public transport is by water

There are no cars or motorcycles circulating in Venice. The means of transport is maritime and makes it a unique city in the world.

2. More than 100 islands

Venice is made up of 120 small islands. Some of them are Burano, Murano and Torcello.

3. You can’t miss the Spritz

The star drink of this city is a pink or orange cocktail of white wine, soda and Martini called Spritz.