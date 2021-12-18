Kate Winslet denounces the homophobia that exists in Hollywood!

Kate Winslet revealed that she knows celebrities “terrified” for revealing their sexuality.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Kate Winslet He expressed that many actors fear revealing their sexuality, since this could have had a negative impact on their careers: “I can’t tell you how many young actors I know, some well-known, some newbies, who are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed, and that this will get in the way of their casting for straight roles.”

Without saying names, the actress gave an example: “A well-known actor just got an American agent, and he said, ‘I understand you’re bisexual. If I was you, I wouldn’t make it public (…) I can think of at least four actors who hide their sexuality. It is painful. Because they fear that they will be discovered.«

In recent years, many LGBT + celebrities have revealed the pressure they have felt to hide their sexuality, about it Winslet mentioned that the industry’s attempts to keep this information private have been difficult, especially for men: “Hollywood would have to put aside all that old-fashioned shit about whether someone can play a straight role when they’re gay. It should be practically illegal, and you don’t know how widespread it is. “

The actress also added that celebrities have the right not to reveal anything about their personal life, however when it is not a reason for privacy and the reason is more aimed at fear, something is wrong: “Maybe privacy. Maybe conditioning and shame. ”

Last year, Winslet took on a lesbian role in the movie Ammonite, where he shared a screen with Saoirse Ronan, and in this regard he commented: “We could have had a conversation about how I feel about playing a lesbian and possibly taking that role from someone else, but I’m tired of not being honest about what my real opinions are (…) By taking this role, I had the opportunity to bring an LGBTQ story to theaters ”.

But nevertheless, Winslet believe that change will come when more people speak out: “I do not intend to intimidate or confront Hollywood, we are only talking about young actors who might be considering joining this profession, and you have to find a way that they can do it in the most open way. So that there is less judgment, discrimination and homophobia. “

