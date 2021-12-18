Jungle Cruise trailer | Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt preview their characters’ perspective

The actors unveiled two different previews of the Disney movie, from the perspective of each of its characters.

Noting the undeniable chemistry they achieved as co-workers and using the humor that characterizes them, Dwayne johnson Y Emily blunt presented two new trailers of what will be their new movie Jungle cruise, each from the perspective of their own characters in this Disney fiction.

Johnson realized the great adventure that will lie ahead Skipper frank, when a stranger asks him to take her upriver to a dangerous place in the middle of the Amazon, basically looking for trouble.

While Blunt celebrated the emergence of his character, the Dr. Lily Houghton, like an adventurous woman willing to take risks to verify the existence of an ancient legend.

Jungle cruise It is an exciting journey through the Amazon with the witty Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

She has traveled from London, England, to the Amazon rainforest and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downstream in La Quila – his battered but charming boat.

Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unique healing properties that has the power to change the future of medicine.

Together, in this epic quest, the unlikely duo face supernatural forces and myriad dangers that await lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush jungle. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the dangers increase even further for Lily and Frank, and their fate – and that of humanity – hang by a thread.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed this film, which also has Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in its cast.

Jungle cruise will premiere simultaneously in available theaters and on Disney +, via Premier Access on Friday July 30. Check out the two new trailers below: