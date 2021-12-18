Julio César Chávez Jr confesses insults from his father

Culiacán.- Sinaloan boxer Julio César Chávez Carrasco confessed “in secret” that since the beginning of his career He has had a complicated relationship with his father, Julio César Chávez González, who even called him “joto”.

In a series of videos published on his Instagram “jcchavezjr”, the son of the Mexican multi-champion added that his father is a negative person, although “he has always worked to be well with him, give him everything and not bother him.”

Everything what was told by Julio César Chávez Jr happened while the one born in Ciudad Obregón was prey to alcohol and drugs, a subject that even the same ex-boxer and analyst has touched on several occasions.

“Hey, you bastard, what’s up. Are you joto or what, you bastard(…) he does not forgive anything at all and I have nothing with anyone “, were the words that according to the son of the legend, his father used to tell him when he started boxing.

The young man who will soon face the Peruvian David Zegarra stressed that he has always respected his father, and that he spoke practically only to tell him that he likes boxing. Later, he made it clear that Julio César Chávez González “says many things” about him.

In other comments made on Instagram, the Jr stressed that he is currently in good physical shape and has good weight for his next fight, in addition, that he tries to maintain a good relationship with his father.

Julio César Chávez Jr He also ruled out being the favorite son, as he says, his brothers repeat, who “are doing well badly, they are very antretos”, a behavior that the patriarch of the dynasty does not like.

