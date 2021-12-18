Julia Roberts ‘Photobomb’ while interviewing George Clooney

Julia Roberts’ test to work on ‘Friends’ 0:35

(CNN) – Julia Roberts made a great photobomb while George Clooney appeared virtually on the late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

As Clooney talked about his new movie, “The Tender Bar,” which he directed, Roberts entered the scene slipping into a chair wearing sunglasses. He didn’t say a word and slid back out of the camera frame.

Clooney and Kimmel had been talking to young actor Daniel Ranieri about his role in the film when Roberts made his appearance.

“Oh my gosh, wow. Good grief,” Kimmel said. “George, I don’t know if you are aware of this, but there is a woman sitting next to you.”

Clooney didn’t follow the joke at all.

“Maybe I had hallucinations about that. However, she looked like Julia Roberts,” laughed Kimmel.

Clooney and Roberts are together because they are currently filming “Ticket to Paradise.”

“The Tender Bar” hits theaters on December 18 and on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

Check out Roberts interruption here.