Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel made her Cannes red carpet debut

Just like his momma has done for years Hazel Moder turned heads as she walked the Cannes red carpet . Julia Roberts’ daughter surprised by making his official debut before the cameras when accompanied to his father, Daniel Moder, to the famous French film festival.

The 16-year-old attended the premiere of Flag Day, the film starring and directed by Sean Penn, in which his father worked as a cinematographer. The feature film tells the story of the daughter of a con artist who struggles to come to terms with her father’s past.

For the occasion, Hazel wore a yellow tunic-style lace dress with buttons at the front, and black shoes. She also wore her hair up and opted to attend a washed face, replacing her makeup with her summer tan and completing her look with a pink necklace. “Hazel has a very natural style when it comes to dressing,” her mother revealed long ago.

As can be seen in the photographs, the young woman with blond hair and big blue eyes bears a clear resemblance to her father, who walked the red carpet in Cannes smiling and proud of his company.

Hazel Moder and Daniel Moder attend the “Flag Day” screening during the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 10, 2021 in Cannes, France. Mike Marsland – WireImage

Hazel Patricia Moder was born in November 2004 with her twin brother, Phinnaeus, two years after the actress and cinematographer walked down the aisle. The family was completed three years later when Henry was born in 2007, the youngest of the clan. Over the years the couple tried to keep their children as far away as possible from the flashes, however, everything would indicate that now the boys already decide for themselves when to expose themselves and when not to.

“He has a very strong personality in all aspects; She is loving, tenacious and tremendously funny. For her, the world is full of joy and all kinds of wonders “, the actress told the magazine People a few years ago when they asked him about his daughter. “He has never let any other opinion overshadow his own ideas,” Roberts noted.

During her childhood, Hazel enjoyed sports more than show business. As her mother revealed on several occasions, the girl is a soccer fan and has played in a team since she was little.

As the only woman among the actress’s heirs, the young woman is sure to receive some iconic pieces that her mother lovingly keeps to give her one day. “I have a small space in my house that my husband refers to as ‘the inheritance collection.’ Things I say: ‘I can’t get rid of this for Hazel,’ said the actress some time ago talking about some dresses she keeps, including the one she wore at the Oscars ceremony when she won the award in 2001. “I think, ‘Well, Maybe she wants it, ‘and so I keep putting things away.