Judge lets Britney Spears control her finances

The artist’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has stated that while this victory for Spears is minor, the judge has given her the power to endorse the documents herself, which means that “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do.”

For the first time in nearly 14 years, Britney Spears will finally be able to sign her own paperwork and manage her finances after the end of her conservatorship.

According to ‘Variety’, the judge Brenda J. Penny He returned those rights to the singer in a hearing on Wednesday. The attorney for Spears, Mathew Rosengart, went to Los Angeles Superior Court on his behalf. At the exit, the lawyer stated that although this victory for Spears is a minor, the judge has given her the power to support the documents herself, which means that “He has the power to do what he wants to do.”Rosengart He also explained that he had spoken with the judge Penny after the court hearing and said that her client, “as an independent woman, not under guardianship,” should be able to sign documents herself.

In 2008, the father of Spears, Jamie, He was appointed her guardian and since then she has been in control of her finances and other important decisions.

The prolonged guardianship was completely terminated on November 12 by the judge Penny. However, the interpreter’s accountant, John Zabel, received the power to execute the estate trust and the power to transfer assets to the trust.

This Wednesday’s hearing ordered Zabel to continue working until January 19, when the next hearing is scheduled. For its part, Jamie was called by phone during the court hearing and his lawyer, Alex Weingarten, He asked Penny that the father of the Grammy winner had access to the succession plan.

But the attorney for Zabel, Also present in the courtroom, he strongly opposed this motion, saying, “In a normal situation, a normal person would never have to show his estate plan” to his family or friends.

Rosengart He also alleged outside the courtroom that Jamie did not cooperate with his demands for certain documents that his law firm believes will “shed light regarding his abuse and alleged conduct” and assured that if the father of Spears does not comply with your requests, your firm will deliver a deposition.

“We delivered papers for his deposition. He didn’t show up for his deposition the first time; He did not appear for his deposition a second time, so he has not yet been deposed & rdquor ;, explained the lawyer. “But he will be deposed in this case. I hope I can take your statement, “he concludes.