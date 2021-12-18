Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen to be in love with Capri

The summer of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is in the spotlight of all the press of the heart and the fans. The last time they were seen on the Italian island of Capri, where they are spending a few days together.

This time it seems that they did not care that people could bother them, since they went out with their faces uncovered and in a short time everyone began to take photos of them and follow them so as not to lose them in the flesh.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the actress’s birthday in Saint-Tropez, France ABACA

Both were wearing casual clothes, holding hands and they looked quite happy. After the walk, they went to eat together and went shopping in the most prestigious places in the city such as Brunello Cucinelli or the Faraone Mennella jewelry store.

In this way it seems that they are following a route through the Mediterranean. They were already seen on a yacht near Saint-Tropez, in France, where they celebrated Jennifer’s birthday.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Instagram

A few months ago there were only rumors of this couple and little by little it was discovered quite naturally. They were showing themselves little by little despite the fact that their close circles assured that they were already together.

Finally, recently they were seen romantic attitude and there are already photos of several kisses. His followers have not been long in being delighted with this relationship.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not hiding

Ben and JLo were together in the late 90s and everything fell apart because of the press. They were about to get married and the wedding stopped when it was being organized because they could not bear the media pressure.