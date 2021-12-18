Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen to be in love with Capri

The summer of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is in the spotlight of all the press of the heart and the fans. The last time they were seen on the Italian island of Capri, where they are spending a few days together.

This time it seems that they did not care that people could bother them, since they went out with their faces uncovered and in a short time everyone began to take photos of them and follow them so as not to lose them in the flesh.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the actress's birthday in Saint-Tropez, France

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the actress’s birthday in Saint-Tropez, France

ABACA

Both were wearing casual clothes, holding hands and they looked quite happy. After the walk, they went to eat together and went shopping in the most prestigious places in the city such as Brunello Cucinelli or the Faraone Mennella jewelry store.

In this way it seems that they are following a route through the Mediterranean. They were already seen on a yacht near Saint-Tropez, in France, where they celebrated Jennifer’s birthday.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Instagram

A few months ago there were only rumors of this couple and little by little it was discovered quite naturally. They were showing themselves little by little despite the fact that their close circles assured that they were already together.

Finally, recently they were seen romantic attitude and there are already photos of several kisses. His followers have not been long in being delighted with this relationship.

Official video of Telemundo Suelta La Sopa. Ben Affleck does not stop showing off all the moments he spends with Jennifer Lopez, especially now that they attended this party. Download our App: https://telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/SueltaLaSopaYT Suelta La Sopa: It is an entertainment program that offers the latest news and entertainment headlines, what is happening in the lives of celebrities on and off the screen. In addition to the most intimate secrets of the artists, their dressing rooms and their homes. Telemundo is a world-class media company, an industry leader in the production and distribution of high-quality content in Spanish across multiple platforms for Hispanics in the United States and around the world. The network offers original dramatic productions from Telemundo Studios - the # 1 producer of primetime content in Spanish - as well as alternative content, motion pictures, specials, news and top-notch sporting events, reaching 94% of Hispanic viewers in the United States in 210 markets through 17 owned stations and 57 broadcast TV affiliates. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a local television station that serves Puerto Rico. Telemundo is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: https://twitter.com/SueltaLaSopaTV LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: https://web.facebook.com/SueltaLaSopaTV/ #SueltaLaSopa #BenAffleck #JenniferLopez Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen in a great pachanga | Suelta La Sopa https://www.youtube.com/sueltalasopa

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not hiding

Ben and JLo were together in the late 90s and everything fell apart because of the press. They were about to get married and the wedding stopped when it was being organized because they could not bear the media pressure.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker