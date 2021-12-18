Jennifer Lawrence shows off her tummy

The actress is about to debut as a mom.

ennifer Lawrence is ‘full’ promoting her new movie, ‘Don’t Look Up’, a Netflix production that stars with Leonardo DiCaprio and in which other great stars such as Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande participate, of whom she has assured feels great admiration.

The 31-year-old actress made an impressive appearance at this film’s premiere in New York, attending the gala in a cape fringed sequin dress that showed off her bulging tummy. Also in the Big Apple, the Oscar winner participated as a special guest on the television program ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, where she was seen outside the forum with a tight polka dot dress that further evidenced her advanced pregnancy.

Before debuting as a mommy, Lawrence plans to do a strong promotion of her latest film, and later, prepare everything necessary to welcome her first child with her husband, the art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, whom she married in October. of 2019.

The protagonist of ‘The Hunger Games’ recently made it clear that she has no intention of talking about her pregnancy and her private life, especially because she wants to protect her family from some cyberattack, like the one she suffered a few years ago when a user leaked on the internet several private photographs. Pictures: Clasos

