Jennifer Lawrence is getting further away from Hollywood?

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the artists most followed by paparazzi and fans every time she is seen in public, like Emma Stone, for example. Her rise to fame in 2010 with the saga “The Hunger Games” made her world famous and her name was increasingly sought after by directors and producers, but is she moving away from Hollywood?

The latest reports from the celebrity media in the United States suggested that the idea of ​​staying out of the recording studios had come from Cooke Maroney, the husband of Jennifer Lawrence. And although they did not offer further details about it, an alleged source close to the couple said that the gallery owner had influenced her.

On the other hand, although it is true that Jennifer Lawrence He was away from the recording studios, in 2017 he had openly said that he planned to take a break from acting. In addition, she said in the middle of an interview that the lack of privacy that comes with the rise to fame at some point becomes too much for her.

Nowadays, Jennifer Lawrence is the main star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio of the film “Don’t Look Up” which began filming at the end of last year and which has a first-rate cast such as Cate Blanchet, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. However, recently the filming had to stop due to an accident caused by a gas explosion on the set that left the protagonist injured.

According to reports from the media specialized in cinema and celebrities, the explosion left a lot of glass flying through the air that slightly reached Jennifer Lawrence and it had to be taken care of immediately. The scene in which Lawrence worked was one of risk and the actor Timothée Chalamet also participated in it.