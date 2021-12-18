Jennifer Aniston will not attend the Emmy Awards for this reason

The talented celeb will put glamor aside this year to shelter and take care of herself at home. Getty Images

This was announced during an interview conducted by Jimmy kimmel, There the actress expressed the terrible fear of being infected and the anxiety she feels before any event that involves many people, as is the case of a gala as big as the Emmy Awards 2021, which will take place this Sunday, September 19.

No, I will not attend, Ben Winston will go, our producer and director, who is incredible, he was in charge of this wonderful project and bringing us all together, he will be the one who will go for me ”.

The winner at Golden Globe He prefers to continue with the health measures that the authorities have recommended and thus officially confirms that he will not be present at the gala.

‘Just being there is too big a step. I’m still taking baby steps and I don’t feel ready to go. ‘ Jennifer Aniston to the program.

As the actress spoke, the person in charge of representing the cast of ‘Friends’, nominated at the current awards gala Emmy, will be Ben winston, director and producer of the long-awaited reunion of the cast in the special HBO Max.

When will the Emmy awards?

The 73rd gala of the Emmy awards It will take place in person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the aim of awarding the best television productions in recent months. It will air on September 19.

Where can I see the Emmy awards?

