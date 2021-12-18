Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s wife, “allies” against the actor – Para Ti Magazine

In his characteristic ironic tone, Adam Sandler revealed that his wife, Jackie, and Jennifer Aniston (his personal friend for years) are plotting to help him eat healthier.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for years and have starred in several movies together: A Lying Wife is one of the most viewed comedies of recent years and Murder Mystery, the tank they starred in for Netflix was a true worldwide success, premiere that occurred in the middle of the pandemic.

In a recent interview, the actor provided some details about his friendship with his clega: “He’s certainly not afraid of it showing up on a set, and in my trailer there’s a ton of whatever shake I should be drinking and it’s usually green, “he said. Sandler to THR. “And I actually drink it so I can look into her eyes.”

“Her and my wife have fun teaming up to try and become a healthier human being. They want me to stretch further, to eventually be able to touch my toes, which I’m about 9 inches away from, “he said.

And even though Aniston it is a good influence on her health, the comedian said she also gives her a boost in her social life.

“Jen is also very funny and makes you very happy. When we go to parties with her, there is no way out of the party”, He said. “At 1 in the morning, I’ll say to my wife, ‘Let’s keep going, huh?'”

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have been friends for decades

In 2019, she shared how she met the actor: he was friends with one of her partners, although she did not reveal who.

“I knew I was going to be friends with her“Sandler told AND! News of their first meeting. “I didn’t know I was going to make movies with her. We both didn’t know it, we were young and we didn’t have a job at the time. “

