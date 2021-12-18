Jason Momoa surfs the waves of Hawaii on vacation | Famous
Jason momoa, who rose to fame on ‘Game of Thrones’ playing Khal Drogo in 2011, announced on his Instagram on December 10 that filming for the ‘Aquaman’ sequel had finished in Hawaii.
This year, in addition to being busy filming ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’, he also had work promoting the film ‘Dune’, in which he shares the screen with Zendaya Y Timothée Chalamet.
Therefore, being in his homeland, the actor who has played the King of Atlantis since 2016 in ‘Batman V Superman’, took the opportunity to enjoy his friends and family, in addition to taking a well-deserved break.
Jason Momoa surfing in Hawaii
At 42 years old, Jason was seen on the paradisiacal beach with his surfboard and riding some of the waves, although the sea did not look very restless, he was perfect to enjoy this activity.
The ‘Justice League’ actor showed the results of his training to play Arthur Curry / Aquaman again by wearing only black shorts and showing his pectorals and marked abdomen.
With the help of an oar, Momoa kept her balance and pushed herself to catch the waves in the ocean, dominating the sea on her green board with white piping and orange front. His fans claim in networks that he is identical to the comic book character he plays and looks like “real life Aquaman.”
Watch the actor ride the waves:
Jason Momoa Upcoming Movies
After finishing his work on the second part of ‘Aquaman’, the Hawaiian will be on vacation for a while before returning to work with various projects that he has on the way, such as the fantasy comedy ‘Slumberland’, directed by Francis Lawrence.
‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’, directed by Jame wan, is scheduled to arrive in December 2022; the cast completes it Amber heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison Y Dolph lundgren.
Also with the confirmation in October from Warner Bros that ‘Dune’ will have a sequel, the actor could return, although for now he only thanked the fans for making the film achieve its second part, but did not confirm his participation.