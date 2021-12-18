James Gunn blames Google for mixing MCU and DCEU casts

James Gunn, Director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Y The Suicide Squad, has recently drawn attention to Google for apparently mixing the casts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe.

On social media, Gunn posted an image of Google’s listing with the cast members of the upcoming third installment of the franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy. The list included actors Chris Hemsworth, Seth Green, and Will Poulter, who are confirmed or have previously participated in the MCU. However, it also included the stars of Suicide Squad Viola Davis, Jai Courtney Joel Kinnaman, and Idris Elba. Gunn stated: “Of these people only Will is confirmed in the movie.” Additionally, Google’s listing included internet personality and actor King Bach, who Gunn revealed was the one who pointed out Google’s mistake.

Someone having fun on Google movies with the cast of # GotGVol3. (Note: Of these people only Will is confirmed as in the movie). pic.twitter.com/hB0ivsRX07 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 12, 2021

While Avengers: Endgame showed Thor Odinson leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, without Gamora, it is unknown if Hemsworth will return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Asgardian will return in the next Thor: Love and Thunderby Taika Waititi, which will see Jane Foster assume the mantle of the God of Thunder. How his rise to divinity will occur has not yet been revealed.

In October it was confirmed that Will Poulter would join the cast as Adam Warlock. Warlock was announced at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when the High Priestess of the Sovereigns, Ayesha, announced her creation in a scene mid-credits. Poulter has talked about the role to an extent, trying to respect the secrecy that surrounds most of the MCU projects. He previously said, “Everyone I’ve interacted with is great and, you know, [estoy] very excited to be part of a franchise like Guardians, which I consider to be like, one of the most creative and unique. “

Thefilming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It started in November and Gunn celebrated by posting an image with the cast, in which Poulter appears alongside returning stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Chukwudi Iwuji, Sean Gunn and Karen Gillan. Additionally, actor Sylvester Stallone has announced his return as Stakar Ogord, leader of the Stakar Ravager clan, who debuted in Vol. 2.

Although details on the upcoming film are scant, star Gillan previously suggested that the script is more emotional than its predecessors. He explained: “We read it together in the same room and then we looked at each other and we were brought to tears.” She went on to say, “You learn more about existing characters and on a deeper level … I’m very excited to explore Nebula, after Thanos.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023.