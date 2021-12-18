James Cameron plans an ambitious project to revolutionize cinema

James Cameron has spent almost a decade fully devoted to the four Avatar sequels. But in addition to the continuations of what it was, until the arrival of Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing film in history, the filmmaker is preparing other projects. And among them, one stands out with which he intends to revolutionize the world of cinema and streaming.

During a conversation with their friend and colleague Denis Villeneuve hosted by Variety, the two science fiction-loving filmmakers reflected on the state of the industry and their vision for movies in the future.

In this sense, Cameron shared his vision of a project that he conceives as a fluid narrative capable of adapting to different formats. It would be a kind of film that would last about two and a half hours when editing for movie theaters, while that same story would last up to six hours for streaming platforms.

I like the change. I am a 60 year old boy. I like when things are chaotic. I think what we can see is a form of expanded cinema. I want to make a six-hour, two-and-a-half hour movie at the same time. The same movie. You can watch it for six hours, or you can go and have a more condensed version, the roller coaster, a version of that immersive experience in a movie theater. The same movie. Simply, one is the novel, and the other, the film. Why not? Let’s use these platforms in ways that haven’t been done before, “said the director.

Cameron’s approach is by no means far-fetched, not even so revolutionary. There are already examples such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was expanded to last four hours divided into six chapters and an epilogue.

Who also did something similar was Quentin Tarantino, who released his film The Hateful Eight in theaters and later released an extended version conceived as a miniseries for Netflix. Another example can be found in Spanish cinema, where Enrique Urbizu premiered two versions of Libertad, one for cinemas of just over hours and another miniseries for Movistar + divided into five chapters of about 50 minutes each.

Other projects such as Steven Soderbergh’s and his procedural thriller titled Mosaic should also be noted. A miniseries of six episodes in which through an app it allowed viewers a certain interactivity showing what was happening from different perspectives. Later, the platform relaunched it to premiere it with its linear narrative.

For his part, James Cameron is scheduled to release Avatar 2 in theaters in December 2022 and will continue the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they continue to defend the planet Pandora. The film will feature the return of Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore and Giovanni Ribisi, as well as new signings: Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel.

Avatar 2 will hit theaters on December 16, 2022. For its part, Avatar 3 is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. Avatar 4 and the fifth will arrive on December 19, 2025, and for now The last installment of the saga will be released in theaters on December 17, 2027, as long as the saga has the expected success at the box office.

